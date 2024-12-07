Ghana Police Arrest Four in Connection with Shooting Incident in Northern Region

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four individuals in relation to a shooting incident that occurred in Nyankpala, located in the Northern Region.

The tragic incident has resulted in one fatality and left another person injured.

According to a police statement, the injured victim is currently receiving medical treatment, while the body of the deceased has been transferred to the morgue for an autopsy.

Reports indicate that the deceased was a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), and was allegedly involved in a protest against the distribution of cash by members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.