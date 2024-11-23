Monday, November 25, 2024
    Crime

    Ghana Police Arrest Kumasi Presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for Allegedly Publishing False News

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The Ghana Police Service has arrested Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a well-known radio and television presenter based in Kumasi, for allegedly publishing false news.

    According to a statement from the police, Asiedu was apprehended on Saturday, November 23, 2024, and is facing charges under Section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), which makes the dissemination of false information a criminal offence.

    The presenter is currently in police custody as investigations continue, and authorities have confirmed that he will be brought before the court to answer to the charges.

    In their statement, the police emphasized their commitment to enforcing laws that ensure responsible journalism and the spread of accurate, factual information.

    Ghana Electoral Commission Declares Votes for Late Akua Donkor as Rejected in 2024 Elections
    Ghanaian University Lecturers Criticize Mahama’s Proposal to Review Free SHS Policy
