Ghana Police Arrest Nine More in Connection with Post-Election Disturbances

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of nine additional suspects involved in post-election disturbances, bringing the total number of arrests related to such incidents to 132.

In an evening brief released on December 13, 2024, the Police confirmed that the suspects had been arraigned and subsequently remanded into custody, with a date set for their next court appearance. “They were remanded into custody to reappear at a later date,” the statement said.

The brief also provided updates on previous arrests, noting that three of the four suspects apprehended in the past 48 hours have been remanded by the court, while one has been granted Police Inquiry bail. Of the total number of individuals arrested, 45 remain in custody, 71 have been granted Police Inquiry bail, and 16 are currently out on court bail.

In addition to the arrests, the Police provided further details on an ongoing investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on December 8, 2024, at the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency Collation Centre in the Eastern Region. The victim, who was injured during the unrest, is receiving medical treatment and is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

The Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order, emphasizing its efforts to ensure the safety of all citizens through increased patrols and the deployment of personnel to protect sensitive infrastructure across the country. The Police also urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities as they continue to address the issues arising from the post-election period.