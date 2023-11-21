Ghana Police arrest suspect who allegedly attacked Nsoatreman coach

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of Seidu Musah, who is alleged to have attacked Nsoatreman FC Coach Maxwell Konadu.

A matchday 11 encounter of the betPawa Ghana Premier League between Bofoakwa Tano and Nsoatreman FC at the Sunyani Coronation Park led to a pitch invasion by some fans who attacked the coach of Nsoatreman FC and some players.

This has sparked outrage in the sporting fraternity, with the Ghana Football Association placing a temporary ban on the use of Sunyani Coronation Park.

The Ghana Police Service, in a social media post on Monday evening, said they had arrested one suspect in connection with the attack, with the other suspect currently on the run.

“The suspect, together with one other person, currently on the run, attacked the coach during a football game, yesterday, 19th November 2023, at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

“Suspect Seidu Musah is currently in police custody assisting the investigation while efforts are still ongoing to get the other suspect arrested to face justice, and we will surely get him,” the statement said.

Various sporting stakeholders have condemned the attack on the Nsoatreman team, with the Ministry of Youth and Sports calling for improved security at various match venues.