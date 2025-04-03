Ghana Police Arrest Two in Funeral Shooting Probe; Suspects Flee

Ghana’s Western North Regional Police have detained two men for illegally possessing and discharging firearms during a funeral in Attakrom, near Bibiani, as authorities intensify efforts to locate remaining suspects.

Frank Afoko, 41, and Kojo Agyapong, 31, were arrested on April 2 following a weeks-long investigation into a March 14 incident captured in a viral video. The footage showed multiple individuals firing shotguns and a pistol indiscriminately during the ceremony, sparking public alarm. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Michael Nkekesi confirmed both suspects admitted involvement during interrogation by the Regional Investigation Team.

A joint operation by police intelligence and the Formed Police Unit led to the arrests, though others linked to the incident remain at large. Authorities have appealed for community cooperation to identify fleeing suspects, emphasizing their “unwavering commitment to public safety.”

The case underscores persistent challenges in curbing illegal firearms in Ghana, where unlicensed weapons remain prevalent in rural areas. While the 2020 Arms and Ammunition Act tightened penalties for unauthorized gun ownership, enforcement gaps persist. Similar incidents, including a 2022 funeral shooting in Kumasi that led to three arrests, highlight recurring risks during public gatherings.

Analysts note that illegal weapon circulation often intersects with localized conflicts and cultural practices, such as celebratory gunfire at events. The Ghana Police Service’s recent rollout of ballistic tracking systems aims to improve forensic capabilities, yet rural resource limitations hinder progress. For communities like Attakrom, where distrust in security forces occasionally simmers, bridging enforcement with grassroots dialogue may prove critical to lasting solutions.