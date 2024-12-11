Ghana Police Assure Public of Post-Election Safety

The Ghana Police Service has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the post-election phase.

ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, emphasized that the police have been actively engaged with various stakeholders, deploying intelligence operations and providing support to the Electoral Commission.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi highlighted the police’s “PEP strategy,” which encompasses pre-election, electioneering, and post-election phases.

During the pre-election phase, the police conducted active engagement with stakeholders and deployed intelligence operations across the country.

In the post-election phase, the police have arrested 107 suspects for their involvement in various acts of lawlessness, with one suspect granted bail.

The police have also intensified joint patrols with other security agencies, deployed intelligence officers to communities, and established a team to review footage and images related to election-related violence.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi cautioned the public to desist from acts of misinformation and disinformation, which can cause fear and panic. She assured the public that the police are in charge and committed to maintaining peace, security, law, and order.

By Kingsley Asiedu