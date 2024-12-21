Ghana Police Clarify Viral Video Amidst Nsawam Adoagyiri Election Dispute

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that there were no disturbances following the recollation of results in the parliamentary election for Nsawam Adoagyiri, amidst claims of unrest.

The police clarified that a video circulating online, which purportedly shows disturbances, is actually an old clip that does not reflect the situation surrounding the recent election results. According to the police, the incident depicted in the video took place on December 8, 2024, and is currently under investigation.

Incumbent Member of Parliament Frank Annor Dompreh was officially declared the winner of the 2024 parliamentary election for Nsawam Adoagyiri by the Electoral Commission after weeks of uncertainty and disputes over the results. The final declaration of Dompreh as the victor was made on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

However, the declaration has been met with strong criticism from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which has labeled the announcement as illegal, adding further tension to the already contentious election process.