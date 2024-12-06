Ghana Police Commend Political Parties for Good Conduct During Final Rally, Urge Peace for Upcoming Elections

The Ghana Police Service has commended both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), along with their supporters, for their exemplary conduct during the final election rallies in Accra on Thursday, 5 December 2024.

In a statement, the police praised the public, especially drivers, for their patience and cooperation, acknowledging that the roadblocks and traffic changes were necessary to facilitate the smooth execution of the rallies. They also lauded the professionalism and hard work of the officers on duty during the events.

With the national elections set for 7 December 2024, the police urged political parties, their supporters, and all stakeholders to continue displaying discipline and a commitment to peace in the lead-up to election day.

The police assured the public that comprehensive measures are in place to ensure a safe and orderly election, with particular focus on protecting voters, election officials, and the general public. They emphasized the importance of following regulations, cooperating with security personnel, and maintaining mutual respect and peaceful conduct to ensure the elections proceed without incident.

The Ghana Police Service remains committed to upholding security and peace throughout the election process.