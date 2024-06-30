Ghana Police Denies Rumors of IGP’s Removal Amidst Leaked Tape Allegations

The Ghana Police Service has emphatically denied circulating reports suggesting that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akufo-Dampare has been instructed to take leave amidst allegations linked to a leaked tape scandal.

Speculations surfaced, claiming Dr. Akufo-Dampare was asked to step aside and hand over duties to Deputy IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno. These reports allegedly stemmed from his supposed involvement in a 2023 leaked tape controversy.

However, the Police Service has swiftly quashed these rumours, urging the public to disregard them entirely. A statement issued by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, confirmed that Dr. Akufo-Dampare continues to serve as IGP, fully committed to his leadership role as mandated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“The Ghana Police Service wishes to assure the public that there is no truth to the rumours of the IGP’s removal from office,” the statement affirmed.

The clarification comes amidst heightened public interest following the emergence of allegations and counter-allegations regarding the leaked tape incident involving high-ranking officials.

Statement by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service Below