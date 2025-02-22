Ghana Police Dismiss Neglect Allegations, Affirm Full Support for Wounded Officer

The Ghana Police Service has firmly denied social media claims that it abandoned an officer recovering from gunshot wounds sustained during December’s contentious general elections, asserting that all medical and welfare protocols have been followed to ensure his care.

Inspector Alfred N. Kuuzaa, attached to the Atebubu Divisional Police Command in the Bono East Region, was shot by unidentified assailants on December 7, 2024, while returning from election security duties. A recent online post alleging neglect of the officer sparked public outrage, with critics accusing the service of failing to support personnel injured in the line of duty.

In a detailed rebuttal, police authorities clarified that Kuuzaa’s treatment at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has been fully funded through the Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund (PERMIF), a dedicated resource for officers injured on duty. The administration confirmed that the inspector has undergone multiple successful surgeries, with costs entirely covered by the service. “Every medical directive has been followed to the letter,” the statement read, adding that the Ashanti Regional Police Welfare Directorate remains in close contact with the officer’s family and medical team to coordinate ongoing care.

“These allegations of abandonment are not only false but deeply irresponsible,” the service stated, urging the public to dismiss the claims. It praised Kuuzaa’s resilience and commended officers nationwide for “braving daily risks to uphold peace,” while wishing the inspector a swift recovery.

The incident highlights recurring tensions between Ghana’s security forces and public perceptions of institutional accountability, particularly after election-related violence. While the police response aimed to project transparency, the episode underscores challenges in managing misinformation in an era of rapid social media amplification. Critics argue the service must prioritize proactive communication to counter false narratives, especially amid heightened scrutiny of election security operations.

Observers note that PERMIF, established in 2020 to address gaps in emergency healthcare for officers, reflects efforts to improve welfare systems. However, lingering distrust among some rank-and-file personnel suggests deeper structural issues, including delayed benefits and resource shortages, may fuel skepticism. For now, Inspector Kuuzaa’s case serves as both a rebuttal to critics and a test of the police’s ability to balance operational demands with the welfare of those on the frontlines.