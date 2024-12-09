Ghana Police Heighten Security Measures Following Election Violence

The Ghana Police Service has announced a series of strengthened security measures to maintain law and order in the country following limited instances of violence after the 2024 elections.

While the election process was largely peaceful, a number of incidents of looting, vandalism, and property damage have been reported in various locations across the country. In response, 89 people have been arrested in connection with the disturbances, 40 of whom are directly linked to acts of vandalism and destruction. All suspects are set to appear in court to face legal consequences for their actions.

The police have issued a stern warning to the public, urging them to refrain from any further violence. Authorities have emphasized that individuals involved in such acts will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

To ensure continued peace and security, the police have introduced several measures, including increased patrols across the country, intelligence-led operations to identify perpetrators, and enhanced security at key state facilities. A special investigation team is also reviewing video footage of the incidents to identify the responsible parties and bring them to justice.

The Ghana Police Service has also engaged with government officials and other stakeholders to coordinate efforts aimed at maintaining public safety and preventing further unrest. In a statement, the police expressed their appreciation to the public for their support throughout the election process and reassured citizens that they remain committed to upholding security and protecting property in the aftermath of the elections. They also urged the public to stay calm and cooperative as the country transitions into a post-election period.