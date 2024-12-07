Ghana Police Hunt Suspect After Shooting Incident in Central Region

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for a suspect, Mujaheed Suraj, following a shooting incident in the Awutu Senya East district of the Central Region.

Suraj is accused of shooting an individual in the leg before fleeing the scene, leaving his vehicle behind.

The police have stated that they are conducting intelligence-led operations to locate the suspect, who remains at large. Authorities have assured the public that Suraj will face the full force of the law when apprehended.

The incident has raised concerns in the area, and the police are urging anyone with information about Suraj’s whereabouts to come forward. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are committed to bringing the suspect to justice.