Ghana Police, Immigration Top Corruption Survey Amid Public Distrust

Ghana’s Police Service and Immigration Service have been ranked the nation’s most corruption-prone public institutions, according to a damning Global InfoAnalytics survey released this week.

The findings, based on public perceptions, reveal deepening disillusionment with law enforcement and judicial bodies critical to governance and rule of law.

The poll placed the Police Service at the top with a corruption score of 6.43 out of 10, followed by the Immigration Service (5.86) and the Judiciary (5.78). It reinforces years of anecdotal and empirical evidence linking these agencies to bribery, embezzlement, and procedural misconduct. Nearly 60% of citizens report encountering corruption when interacting with police, per Afrobarometer data cited in the study.

Ghana’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) score of 43/100—unchanged from 2022—places it 70th globally, lagging behind regional peers like Senegal and South Africa. Critics argue stagnation reflects systemic failures despite anti-graft measures like the 2018-launched Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), which has secured only two convictions in six years. High-profile cases, including a $12 million COVID-19 relief fund probe, remain unresolved, fueling public cynicism.

The report underscores a stark reality: 76% of Ghanaians believe corruption worsened under current leadership, according to a 2023 Governance Survey. “Bribes are no longer exceptions; they’re institutionalized,” said anti-corruption advocate. “From passport applications to court rulings, citizens brace for extortion.”

While the government touts digitization of services like driver’s license renewals to curb graft, frontline officers often bypass systems to demand cash payments. A 2022 OSP report found immigration officials colluding with middlemen to sell visas illegally, while police checkpoint bribes remain endemic.

The Judiciary’s third-place ranking compounds concerns, as delayed rulings and alleged judge shopping erode faith in legal recourse. “When courts are perceived as corrupt, citizens lose their last avenue for justice,” noted Accra-based lawyer.

Ghana’s struggle mirrors broader West African challenges, where underfunded institutions and politicized oversight hinder accountability. The OSP, initially hailed as a game-changer, faces structural hurdles—including limited subpoena powers and budget constraints.

Public frustration is reaching a tipping point. Last month, protests erupted in Kumasi after a leaked audio implicated senior police officials in a bribery scheme. Meanwhile, businesses report losing 5% of revenues annually to corruption, per Ghana Enterprises Agency figures.

For a nation once celebrated as Africa’s governance poster child, the survey is a wake-up call. Without urgent judicial reforms, transparent investigations, and political will to prosecute high-ranking offenders, Ghana risks backsliding into the very cycles of graft its leaders vow to break—a decline its citizens can ill afford.