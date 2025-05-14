Ghana Police Intensify Anti-Galamsey Crackdown, Arrest 208 in Nationwide Sweep

Ghana’s law enforcement agencies have significantly escalated operations against illegal mining, arresting 208 suspects and impounding 99 excavators in a coordinated nationwide effort since March 2025.

The latest police data reveals extensive operations across mining hotspots in five regions, with the Western Region accounting for the majority of arrests and equipment seizures.

In the most substantial operation, police detained 58 individuals including 8 Chinese nationals near the Tano River in Samreboi, while recovering 85 excavators and 3 bulldozers. Regional breakdowns show varied hauls: Western Central Command arrested 85 suspects (including 9 Chinese nationals) with 11 excavators, while Eastern South operations netted 24 suspects and uncovered firearms alongside mining equipment. The seizures extend beyond heavy machinery to include weapons, changfang boats, and support equipment like generators and gold detectors.

This enforcement surge comes as Ghana battles the environmental consequences of galamsey, which has devastated water bodies and forest reserves despite previous intervention efforts. The police statement emphasized due process for all suspects while reaffirming commitment to protecting natural resources. Notably, the operations have disrupted mining networks using sophisticated equipment, suggesting organized involvement in the illegal trade.

The scale of seizures particularly of expensive earth-moving equipment indicates the government’s tougher stance on enforcement. However, experts note that sustainable solutions will require addressing the economic drivers of illegal mining while maintaining consistent enforcement. As cases proceed through the judicial system, these operations may test Ghana’s capacity to prosecute complex environmental crimes and dismantle the networks financing illegal mining operations.