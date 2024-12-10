Ghana Police Intercept Eight Suspects Involved in Vandalism and Looting

The Ghana Police Service has intercepted eight individuals linked to recent incidents of vandalism, looting, and destruction of property, bringing the total number of arrests to 97. These arrests follow a series of disturbances, including an attack on a Metro Mass Transit facility in Sunyani.

ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the director of public affairs at the Ghana Police Service, confirmed that the eight men were involved in the attack on the Metro Mass Transit facility. The suspects are currently in police custody and are under investigation.

The police have emphasized their commitment to maintaining law and order, and further efforts are underway to identify and apprehend additional individuals involved in the ongoing disturbances.