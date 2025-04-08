Ghana Police Interdiction Lift Sparks Confusion

On March 21, 2025, Inspector General of Police Tettey Yohuno issued a directive ordering all interdicted officers not facing court trials to report to their commanders and resume duties.

This move followed the lifting of media‐engagement restrictions imposed by former IGP Dampare, and was initially welcomed by many in the force .

Implementation, however, has sown discord. A confidential master list prepared by the IGP’s team named only those officers believed to support his administration, often dubbed the “Tettey Yohuno boys”, as cleared to return to work. Officers excluded from the list view the process as arbitrary and biased .

Frustration is mounting among long‑standing interdicted officers. “I have been interdicted for the past three years. Currently, I don’t have any court case nor am I facing any trial. I reported to my commander at the National Visibility Headquarters, but all efforts were futile,” one officer recounted, describing futile attempts to secure reinstatement while observing that only a handful of colleagues received clearance .

Despite a follow‑up signal directing regional and district commanders to submit additional names for clearance, many officers remain sidelined. Some allege that senior officials are soliciting bribes in exchange for reinstatement, further eroding confidence in the process .

This episode highlights enduring challenges within the Ghana Police Service. Interdiction has long been used as a disciplinary measure, yet its application has often lacked transparency. As the service strives to restore morale and public trust, calls are growing for clear criteria, independent oversight, and a consistent policy that treats all officers equitably while safeguarding the integrity of internal investigations.