Ghana Police Investigate Assault on Priests

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into an alleged assault on three Catholic missionary priests near Nkwanta in the Oti Region.

The incident occurred on December 11, 2024, when the priests, accompanied by officials from the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly, were inspecting a plot of land for the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP).

According to reports, local youth accused the priests of attempting to steal equipment, leading to a physical assault. One priest sustained injuries and was treated at a hospital before being discharged.

ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi has assured the public that efforts are underway to apprehend

the suspects and bring them to justice. This incident is one of several acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the region, leading to the arrest of 123 suspects, all of whom have been processed accordingly.

The Ghana Police Service has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring a secure environment for all citizens. This pledge underscores the police’s dedication to upholding peace and stability across the country.

