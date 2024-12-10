Ghana Police Investigate Ransacking of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful’s Home and Office After Election Loss

The Ghana Police Service has launched a formal investigation into the ransacking of the residence and office of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West and Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, which took place shortly after her defeat in the 2024 general elections.

Reports indicate that unidentified individuals gained access to her property, causing extensive damage. Videos circulating on social media show scattered documents and overturned furniture, highlighting the severity of the break-in. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but it has raised concerns regarding the safety of political figures and the rising tensions in the aftermath of the elections.

The Ghana Police have strongly condemned the incident and assured the public that efforts are underway to identify and arrest those responsible. They have called on anyone with information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

In a related development, the police have also issued a statement urging the public to disregard false reports that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office in Kasoa had been vandalised.

The attack on Owusu-Ekuful’s property has further fueled concerns about post-election violence, and President-elect John Dramani Mahama has urged all citizens, particularly those supporting the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to remain calm. Mahama called for peace and restraint, asking supporters to refrain from engaging in unlawful acts that could destabilize the nation during this sensitive period.

As the investigation continues, there are calls for greater attention to ensuring the security of political leaders and their properties, especially as Ghana navigates the transition following a closely contested election.