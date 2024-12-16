Ghana Police Investigate Vandalism of Akufo-Addo Statue in Sekondi-Takoradi

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the vandalism of a statue of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, located at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital Roundabout in Sekondi, Western Region.

According to the police, preliminary findings indicate that the statue’s left leg has been damaged and its plaque removed. Efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

A statement from the police read: “Efforts are underway to get the perpetrators arrested to face justice.”

The incident, which has sparked public debate, was discovered on Monday, December 16, when residents of Sekondi-Takoradi learned that the statue, which had been unveiled by the President himself, had been damaged. The statue had stood at the roundabout near the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital for some time and had been a subject of controversy.

Some critics, including Richard Kirk Mensah, the Western Regional Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had previously voiced their opposition to the statue. Mensah, in particular, argued that the statue would be better suited in the President’s hometown of Kyebi, questioning its relevance in Sekondi-Takoradi, where residents have expressed dissatisfaction with unfulfilled government promises and stalled development projects.

Vendors in the area reported that the statue was intact as of Friday evening, December 13, but by Monday morning, it had been found damaged. The circumstances surrounding the vandalism remain unclear, and locals are puzzled by how the incident occurred without being noticed, given the statue’s relatively isolated location with no nearby residential buildings.

Opinions on the statue had been divided. While some residents initially viewed it positively, others have expressed disappointment over the vandalism. Nana Adwoa Banko, a roasted plantain vendor near the roundabout, voiced her disapproval, saying, “Someone actually drew my attention to the statue’s vandalism. I don’t think it’s right. They should have at least waited until after the handing over.”

As the investigation continues, the vandalism of the Akufo-Addo statue has ignited further debate over its symbolism and relevance, adding to the ongoing political discourse in the region.