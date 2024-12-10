Ghana Police Launch Investigation After Break-In at Ursula Owusu-Ekuful’s Office and Home

The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation following an alleged break-in and damage to the office and home of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West.

Reports indicate that a group of approximately 15 unidentified men forcibly entered the MP’s office, causing significant damage and reportedly stealing several items. The incident has raised concerns about security, and the police have confirmed that they are actively investigating the matter.

In a statement released on December 9, the police assured the public that a crime scene management team had visited the location as part of the ongoing investigation. “Currently, a targeted intelligence-led operation is ongoing to get the suspects arrested to face justice, and we assure the public that we will get them,” the statement read.

The police further stated that they are in contact with Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and have increased security at both her office and residence to ensure her safety. Authorities have pledged to continue their efforts to bring those responsible for the crime to justice.