Ghana Police Launch Investigation into Incident at Metro TV

The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into an incident that occurred at the premises of Metro TV in Accra on Wednesday, 27 November.

Preliminary reports indicate that police officers were present to assist a court bailiff and the judgment creditor, Vodacom Business (Ghana) Limited, in executing a court order against the television station.

In a statement, the Police have urged the public, particularly Metro TV’s management and staff, to remain calm and cooperate fully with authorities as the investigation unfolds.

“We appeal to the public, particularly the management and staff of Metro TV, to remain calm and assist the Police in their ongoing investigation,” the statement read.