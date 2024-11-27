Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    News

    Ghana Police Launch Investigation into Incident at Metro TV

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into an incident that occurred at the premises of Metro TV in Accra on Wednesday, 27 November.

    Preliminary reports indicate that police officers were present to assist a court bailiff and the judgment creditor, Vodacom Business (Ghana) Limited, in executing a court order against the television station.

    In a statement, the Police have urged the public, particularly Metro TV’s management and staff, to remain calm and cooperate fully with authorities as the investigation unfolds.

    “We appeal to the public, particularly the management and staff of Metro TV, to remain calm and assist the Police in their ongoing investigation,” the statement read.

    Previous article
    Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament Rejects Request to Reconvene Ahead of December Elections
    Next article
    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament Rejects Request to Reconvene Ahead of December Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has rejected a...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News 0
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE