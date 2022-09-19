Ghana police probe disappearance of private security officers

The Ghana Police Service is investigating the disappearance of some private security personnel in Wa, the capital of the Upper West Region, a statement said Monday.

The investigation followed a street protest by residents of Wa last Friday, alleging that at least 10 private security guards have been killed, which has caused fear and panic in the city.

The statement by the police service said that a body of a young private security guard had been discovered by police intelligence and investigation team at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa Sunday.

“The body was later identified as that of Seidu Baga, who was reported missing on 16th Sept. 2022,” said the statement.

According to the police, the body was exhumed and conveyed to the Regional Hospital of Wa for autopsy and investigation.

The police have deployed a team of special purpose investigators to the city and its environs, supported by a stand-by force to provide security in the city. Enditem