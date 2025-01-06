Ghana Police Service Announces Security Arrangements for Presidential Swearing-in Ceremony

The Ghana Police Service has unveiled comprehensive security measures for the swearing-in of President-elect John Dramani Mahama and Vice President-elect Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

In a statement released ahead of the event, the police confirmed that several roads in Accra would be closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to ensure safety and facilitate the smooth conduct of the ceremony. Key areas affected include the Ako Adjei Interchange, AU Roundabout, State House, Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, Independence Square, and the surrounding roads.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes, as major roads such as the 28th February Road, Starlet 91 Road, and Lokko Street will be diverted. Suggested detours include Salem Avenue and Abdul Nasser-Gamel Road.

Designated parking areas for attendees have been provided at the Forecourt of the State House, Effua Sutherland Park, and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture premises.

In addition to the security arrangements for the presidential ceremony, similar measures have been put in place for the swearing-in of Members of Parliament-elect and the Speaker of Parliament on Monday, January 6, 2025, at Parliament House.

The police have called on residents within the security perimeter, invited dignitaries, and the public to comply with the directives in place for a peaceful and successful event.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with law enforcement officers to ensure the safety and success of these significant national events.