The Ghana Police Service and GIZ has held a planning workshop mapping out support to the Police Training System, Accountability and Community Policing in 2021-2022

The “Programme to Build and Strengthen the Police Structures in Selected Partner Countries in Africa” (Police Programme), implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Foreign Office, together with the Ghana Police Service (GPS), today, kicked-off a two-day planning workshop in Aburi.

The planning workshop brings together members of the programme’s steering committee and technical working groups to assess progress achieved during the first year of implementation and jointly plan for the year ahead.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong Boanuh, who officially opened the event noted that the high-level participation at the workshop, and the experienced close collaboration between GPS and GIZ demonstrates the seriousness of the police to not only plan but also implement the Police Programme together.

The IGP further highlighted “we held a national Police Commanders conference last week at the Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort under the theme `the role of leadership in preventing violent crimes and promoting community safety’.

This theme underpins the role leadership plays in our quest to prevent violent crimes and make the communities safe. It also demonstrates our determination to make the communities safe to promote economic development and improved livelihood.

By developing and grooming leaders through improved training system, ensuring Police accountability and fostering partnerships with the community Policing strategy, we will reach a desired end state.

The programme objective appropriately aligns with the theme for the conference and I have no doubt that at the end of your deliberations, concrete deliverables will be produced for the mutual benefit of both GIZ and the Ghana Police Service”.

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Christoph Retzlaff, who also graced the opening ceremony, emphasised Germany’s firm conviction that there can be no development without security. He described the Police Programme as Germany’s newest building block of its support to peace and security in Ghana.

Beside the Police Programme, Ambassador Retzlaff indicated that the German government also funds support for the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) and appointed an advisory group from the German Federal Armed Forces to cooperate with Ghana’s military in enhancing security in the region and country.

Both the IGP and the Ambassador agreed that the cooperation was contributing to the steady building of an enhanced Ghana Police Service composed of professionally trained officers, that proactively tackles police misconduct and prevents crime, through building a strong relationship with citizens.

Amongst other things, the GIZ implemented Police Programme supports international police training standards by developing an implementation strategy with the GPS for the already conducted training and curriculum review, designing a GPS training for promoted Inspectors, and equipping two IT-classrooms; Strengthening police accountability through trainings for police officers at the Police Professional Standard Bureau (PPSB), supporting the enhancement of related police PR measures, and the digitalisation of the complaints management for police misconduct.

The programme also fosters the GPS’ strategic approach on Community Policing and its implementation, including the enabling of officers on the ground by providing public address systems, projectors, screens and laptops for community policing measures.

About the “Programme to Build and Strengthen the Police Structures in Selected Partner Countries in Africa” (short: Police Programme).

Since the beginning of 2008, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH has been carrying out the “Programme to Build and Strengthen the Police Structures in Selected Partner Countries in Africa” on behalf of the German Federal Foreign Office to strengthen the capacities of police structures in Africa.

The programme is presently active in nine African countries (Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Cameron, Kenia, Mauretania, Nigeria, Senegal), at the AU (Africa Union), and the G5 Sahel Secretariat and contributes to the promotion of peace and stability, the prevention of conflicts and security threats, and the improvement of human security.

It supports the police institutions and other relevant actors in the sector by providing expert advice, training and capacity development, strengthening of partner institutions, management capacities and providing essential equipment. The current programme phase has been commissioned by German Federal Foreign Office until 12/2022.

About GIZ

As a provider of international cooperation services for sustainable development and international education work, GIZ is dedicated to building a future worth living around the world. GIZ has over 50 years of experience in a wide variety of areas, including economic development and employment, energy and the environment, and peace and security.

The diverse expertise of our federal enterprise is in demand around the globe, with the German Government, European Union institutions, the United Nations, the private sector and governments of other countries all benefiting from our services.

We work with businesses, civil society actors and research institutions, fostering successful interaction between development policy and other policy fields and areas of activity. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) is our main commissioning party.

Currently, GIZ promotes sustainable development in Ghana via about 50 programmes and projects. Our activities cover currently four priority areas: Economic Development, Agriculture, Governance and Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency. Additionally, our portfolio extends to other areas such as

environment, peace and security. Another focus of GIZ’s work is linking business interests with development-policy goals. Most of the programmes and projects we support in Ghana have successfully brought together national and international private companies, the public sector, and civil society groups to collaborate on development initiatives.