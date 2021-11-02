Ghana Police Service honour memory of fallen Officers

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday graced the occasion of the 2021 Police Memorial Day to honour the memory of serving Police Officers who lost their lives while performing their lawful duties.

In all, 11 Police Officers have died in the course of the year and most of the deaths occurred through motor accidents when responding to emergency situations.

Vice President Bawumia lighted the Perpetual Flame at the Cenotaph, signed a Remembrance Book, and laid a wreath on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare laid a wreath for the Police Administration, Nii Duodo Nsaki, Otublohum Mantse laid a wreath for the traditional authorities while a representative of the bereaved families also laid a wreath for them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Very Reverend Father George Arthur, the Police Chaplain, in a brief sermon, said the death of a Police Officer was a great loss, not only to the family but the entire nation.

He said the death of the gallant Police Officers should remind the living of the reality of life because, “death is an irresistible exit from this world” and urged everyone to make a positive and indelible mark in society.

Very Rev. Father Arthur underscored the need for the nation to put in place proactive measures to forestall future occurrence of preventable accidents on the road.

The Police Memorial Day is an important day set aside every year by the Police Administration to give special recognition to serving Police Officers who lost their lives in line of duty for the safety and protection of lives and property.

The names of the gallant Police Officers were engraved on a national monument (Cenotaph) to immortalise their memory.

Some of the fallen Police Officers included the late Chief Inspector Abednego Kofi Kechire who died on August 6th, this year, when escorting the advance team of the Speaker of Parliament to Wa.

The late Chief Inspector James Issaka Aroma, who died on October 21, 2021 in a fatal motor accident along Walewale-Bolgatanga road when responding to a robbery incident.

The late General Constable Iddrisu Gafaru was involved in a fatal motor accident when responding to a robbery incident on October 21, 2021, and later died at the Police Hospital when receiving treatment.

The late General Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey died on February 1, this year when responding to a distress call at Pramkese in the Eastern Region when he was shot and killed by armed robbers.

Other fallen heroes were the late General Corporal Charles Adjei Osekre, the late General Lance Corporal Martin Baba, the late General Constable Kwarteng Abebrese Nantwi Collins, the late General Lance Corporal Emmanuel Osei, the late General Constable Francis Odoi, the late General Constable Amos Maatey Niganoko, and the late General Constable Ernest Newton Dwamena.

The wreath-laying and flag-raising ceremony are held in all Police Regions simultaneously.