Ghana Police Service Strengthens Security for Result Collation in Key Constituencies

The Ghana Police Service has ramped up security measures for the collation of results in four outstanding constituencies in the Eastern Region, relocating the process to the National Police Training School (NTPS) at Tesano, Accra, amid heightened security protocols.

A statement from the police service confirmed that the collation in one of the constituencies has already been completed, with the process continuing for the remaining constituencies. The exercise is being conducted under tight security, with both police and military personnel deployed to ensure the safety and integrity of the collation.

Additionally, similar security arrangements have been implemented in the Ashanti and Bono East regions, where collation efforts are also underway. The police are awaiting confirmation from the Electoral Commission regarding the specific dates to proceed with these exercises.

The enhanced security measures aim to ensure a peaceful and orderly process as Ghana finalizes the results of the 2024 elections.