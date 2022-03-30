Ghana Police Service To Undergo Transformation – Prez

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the Ghana Police Service is undergoing great improvement and a change of image.

He said the transformation is being witnessed and testified by the public adding that, “During times of anxiety, we need a responsive police service to boost the confidence of the population and it is good to see the Police rise to the challenge”.

He was delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Wednesday.

He said, “Nothing starts people off in a bad mood more than the driving habits and traffic jams that create chaos on our roads and make every road journey a nightmare”.

Nana Akuffo-Addo said gradually, the Police are bringing order to the roads and all knew that the law was no respecter of persons or vehicle types.

“I urge all of us to cooperate with the Police to perform their duties to enable all of us go about our lives in peace,” he said.

“I am happy to state that the Government has been able to provide the much needed modern equipment for the Service, and we are tackling their accommodation needs as well.”

We are constructing three hundred and twenty (320) housing units at the National Police Training School, which are at an advanced stage of completion, the President stated.

Work, he said, is also ongoing on the construction of a huge barracks complex at Kwabenya, to replace the one adjacent to the DVLA at 37, where the living conditions were poor.

“Mr. Speaker, together with the implementation of a number of operational and personnel welfare interventions, the morale of police officers has received a considerable boost, and, today, public-focused interventions, instituted by the IGP, have resulted in a better police-public relationship,” he said.

The Police Service is gradually regaining the trust and confidence of the public, under the leadership of its new Inspector General of Police.