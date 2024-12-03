Ghana Police Step Up Efforts for Peaceful Elections in Upper East Region

As the December 7, 2024 general elections draw near, the Ghana Police Service (GPS) is intensifying measures to ensure a peaceful and secure voting process in the Upper East Region.

The regional police commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Raymond Wejong Adofiem, announced plans to engage all parliamentary candidates in a critical meeting to foster cooperation ahead of the elections.

Speaking to journalists during a tour of voting centers on the special voting day, December 2, DCOP Adofiem revealed that the police would convene a meeting with parliamentary candidates in Bolgatanga to discuss strategies for ensuring a peaceful election.

“We are meeting with all the parliamentary candidates to ensure that we all agree on talking to our people, encouraging them to come and exercise their franchise,” he said. “We want to create an environment where voters can freely participate in the election process.”

DCOP Adofiem reassured voters that enhanced security measures would be in place throughout the region, urging the public to report any suspicious activities that could threaten the peace. He also emphasized that the police were engaging with local communities and urged media outlets to provide information to help maintain order.

“We are on a mission to ensure peace, and the people are responding positively to our appeal. I am touring various constituencies to ensure we maintain security throughout,” he said.

The police have also made arrests in connection to a recent gunfight in Bawku, a town previously marred by tensions. DCOP Adofiem confirmed that three individuals were arrested following gunfire reports in the Daduri, Gingandi, and Azanga communities. While the gunfight caused alarm, no injuries or fatalities were reported, and military forces quickly intervened to restore order.

Voting in the affected areas resumed under strict security, including military patrols and drone surveillance. “When there is gunfire, we deploy drones to monitor the area, and when we identify the culprits, we will take swift action,” DCOP Adofiem assured.

Meanwhile, Upper East Regional Minister Hafiz Bin Salih expressed his satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the special voting process. During a visit to a polling station in the Chiana-Paga constituency, he praised electoral officers and voters for their commitment to ensuring a peaceful election.

The concerted efforts of the Ghana Police Service, together with regional authorities, underscore the priority of securing a free and fair election for all Ghanaians.