Ghana Police Suspend Officer Over Possession of Restricted Pharmaceuticals

The Ghana Police Service has suspended General Lance Corporal Shani Abdullai pending an investigation into his alleged possession of restricted pharmaceutical substances, the agency announced in a May 4, 2025 statement.

The officer, stationed in Kpalsi, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region, was interdicted to ensure an unimpeded inquiry into potential violations of police conduct regulations.

Authorities disclosed the disciplinary measure via their official Facebook page, emphasizing adherence to procedural protocols. “The interdiction is standard practice to guarantee a transparent and comprehensive review of the matter,” the statement read. While specifics of the restricted substances were not disclosed, their possession by unauthorized personnel contravenes Ghana’s narcotics and pharmaceutical control laws.

The Northern Region has previously faced scrutiny over illegal drug trafficking, though police have not linked Abdullai’s case to broader criminal networks. Under Ghanaian law, interdiction entails temporary removal from duty without pay while investigations proceed. Officers found culpable of misconduct may face dismissal or criminal prosecution.

The Police Service reiterated its “zero-tolerance stance toward breaches of integrity,” underscoring accountability measures for personnel. No timeline for the investigation’s conclusion was provided.