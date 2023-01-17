Ghana Police Women Shine at maiden GAHA Awards

The Ghana Police Handball Club shone at the maiden excellence awards organized by the Greater Accra Handball Association (GAHA) on Saturday January, 14th 2023 at the Prisons Canteen.

The Law enforcers bagged a total of 8 awards in the women’s category.

The Police women’s team began the league season as champions of the open gala which ushered the 2022 league season with their star player Corporal Linda Nkansah as the best player.

They continue their dominance attitude in league matches as well knocked out championship and won silver at the Karen Slowe Cup which was organized by the Slowe Family in collaboration with Greater Accra Handball Association.

Miss. Vida Baffowaa was adjourned most valuable player and best right half back under year under review.

Best goalkeeper of the year went to Corporal Juliana Partey, and Miss Kingdom Paula won best left half back.

Best Women’s team coach for the 2022 league season went to Chief Inspector Joseph Addokwei Quaye.

Below is the club awards won by Ghana Police

GAHA 2022 WOMEN’S LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

POLICE H.C

GAHA 2022 WOMEN’S ZONE “A” LEAGUE WINNER’S

POLICE H.C

GAHA 2022 WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS CUP WINNER’S

POLICE H.C

By: Victoria Nana Adwoa Kwofie