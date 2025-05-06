Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority Commissions 15 Brand New Trucks for Operations in Tema Port

In a strategic move to enhance operational efficiency and support growing cargo volumes, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has commissioned 15 brand new trucks into service at the Port of Tema.

Out of the 15 SINOTRUK HOWO trucks equipped with 60-ton flatbed trailers, 3 are rated at 400 horsepower, while the remaining 12 have a horsepower rating of 430.

The commissioning ceremony, held at the port premises, was attended by senior officials from GPHA, Ecobank Ghana and Zonda Tec Ghana Limited. The new fleet, comprising state-of-the-art heavy-duty trucks, is part of GPHA’s broader modernization agenda aimed at improving cargo handling, reducing turnaround time, and boosting port competitiveness in the sub-region.

Speaking at the event, Director General of GPHA, Brigadier-General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, emphasized the importance of continuous investment in infrastructure and logistics. “These trucks will significantly enhance our ability to move cargo efficiently within the port area, which is critical to maintaining Tema Port’s position as a leading maritime hub in West Africa,” he noted.

The Director-General emphasized the need for an effective and efficient maintenance culture to ensure a longer lifespan for the new trucks. He opined that the acquisition of the trucks, falls in line with the broader plan to help ameliorate the plight of shippers in the country and also allow for smooth trade facilitation.

The Director of the Port of Tema, Mr. Tebon Zuma Esq. on his part, pointed out that the newly acquired trucks are equipped with advanced safety and emissions technology, aligning with GPHA’s commitment to environmental sustainability and international standards.

According Mr. Zuma, the Authority will take delivery of an additional 15 trucks within the next 3 weeks, adding that, a total of 100 trucks and more than a dozen Reach Stackers are expected this year alone.

Mr. Zuma said ‘’This is the first batch of a total of 30 trucks that have been procured by the Authority for the second quarter of the year. We shall be taking delivery of the second batch of another 15 trucks, next month. These trucks are not just vehicles—they are a symbol of our commitment to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and the strategic vision of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority. As port traffic continues to grow and the demands on our logistics infrastructure increase, it is imperative that we continuously invest in the tools, equipment, and systems that will allow us to operate at optimal levels.’’

He added that ‘’The addition of these trucks to our fleet is part of broader efforts to reduce turnaround times, streamline cargo movement, and ensure timely delivery within the port and to our stakeholders. These vehicles will support key areas such as container handling, cargo transfer, and internal haulage—activities that are critical to the overall productivity and competitiveness of the Port of Tema.’’

Mr. Zuma averred further that the Authority remains committed to continuous training and capacity building for its staff, ensuring that the new fleet will be managed and maintained with the highest standards of professionalism and care, cognizant of the fact that equipment alone cannot drive performance.

He commended the various actors whose work culminated in the realization of the project, including the procurement and engineering teams as well as Ecobank Ghana Limited.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the move, stating that improved logistics within the port will positively impact the entire supply chain and reduce bottlenecks that affect trade flow.

The trucks are expected to begin full operations immediately, handling container movements and other critical logistics support within the port enclave.

This development marks another milestone in GPHA’s efforts to transform Ghana’s port infrastructure and provide world-class services to its clients.