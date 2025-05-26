Ghana Ports Authority Accelerates Decongestion Efforts at Tema

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has implemented urgent measures to alleviate congestion at Tema Port, Ghana’s busiest trade gateway.

Director General Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye Kulono revealed that the deployment of 15 new trucks has already reduced container backlogs from nearly 5,000 to fewer than 1,000, with remaining transfers expected to clear by month’s end.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement, the GPHA chief outlined comprehensive plans including imminent dredging works scheduled for early 2026 and immediate reconstruction of critical access roads. “We’re committed to restoring operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence in our port systems,” Tanye Kulono stated, while urging importers to expedite cargo clearance. The authority maintains these infrastructure upgrades will significantly improve vessel turnaround times at the strategic West African hub.

Ghana Union of Traders Association president Joseph Obeng welcomed the interventions, noting their potential to reduce trade bottlenecks. The developments come as Ghana positions its ports to handle growing regional trade volumes amid competitive pressure from neighboring countries.