Ghana Ports Chief Urges Scrapping of Transit Cargo Taxes to Reclaim Regional Trade Edge

Brigadier-General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, Acting Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), has called for the immediate removal of VAT and COVID-19 levies on transit cargo, arguing that the taxes undermine Ghana’s competitiveness as a regional trade hub.

During a working visit by Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe to GPHA’s Tema headquarters on Wednesday, Tanye-Kulono warned that retaining the levies risks diverting critical transit business to rival ports in Lomé and Abidjan, where fees are lower.

“Transit trade is a fiercely competitive market,” Tanye-Kulono stressed. “If we burden businesses with extra costs, they will simply shift operations to neighboring countries.” He emphasized that transit cargo—goods passing through Ghana to landlocked nations like Burkina Faso and Niger—should not incur local taxes, as they do not enter the domestic economy. Eliminating these charges, he argued, would spur job creation, align with the government’s 24-hour economic policy, and solidify Ghana’s position as West Africa’s preferred maritime gateway.

The appeal comes amid rising regional rivalry. A joint GPHA-Ghana Revenue Authority team recently visited ports in Lomé and Abidjan to study operational strategies, aiming to adopt best practices. Tanye-Kulono revealed plans to digitalize port operations, strengthen institutional resilience, and foster a corporate culture prioritizing “discipline, fairness, and teamwork.” He also addressed logistical hiccups, confirming investigations into missing trailers and vowing accountability for any negligence.

Transport Minister Nikpe pledged collaboration to advance the tax reforms, noting that revitalizing ports is central to President John Mahama’s economic agenda. “The maritime sector is a pillar of national development,” Nikpe said, praising Tanye-Kulono’s leadership during a tour of Meridian Port Services and the Tema Shipyard. Discussions focused on infrastructure upgrades and efficiency gains, with Chief Director Mrs. Mabel Sagoe and other ministry officials underscoring the need for swift modernization.

Analysts suggest the proposed tax cuts could reinvigorate Ghana’s transit trade, which has lagged due to high costs. Neighboring ports have capitalized on streamlined fees and faster turnaround times, luring shipping companies away from Tema and Takoradi. Removing levies might reverse this trend, boosting port revenues through increased cargo volume rather than taxes.

The push reflects broader efforts to position Ghana as a linchpin for intra-African trade, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area. By integrating deeper into the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), Ghana aims to reduce dollar dependency for cross-border transactions—a move that could complement port reforms.

As global supply chains pivot toward efficiency, Ghana’s ability to shed bureaucratic and financial barriers will determine its role in shaping West Africa’s trade future. For now, stakeholders await decisive action, hoping tax reforms mark the first wave of a ports revival long seen as overdue.