Ghana Post Board inaugurated by Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister of Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has inaugurated a 7-member governing board of the Ghana Post Company Limited.

The board is chaired by Mr. George Afedzi Hayford, and the other members are Mr. Nice Obour Osri Kuffour, Mr. Albert Nii-Nortey Nortey, Mr. Fredrick Akuffo-Gyimah, Mr. Yiadom Boakye Kessie, Mr. Michael Omari Wadie, and Hon. Abena Durowaa Mensah.

In her inaugural remarks in Accra on Thursday the 17th day of February, 2022, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, charged the new board to strategically position the company in a way to take advantage of technology to improve its service delivery in the country and beyond.

The Minister indicated that in 2003, the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Act 649 was enacted and has since expanded the sector by providing opportunities to the private sector to grow their businesses through technological advancements. Adding that, “The key function of PCSRC is to promote and encourage the growth of postal and courier services for the social and economic development of the country.”

According to the Minister, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the postal and delivery network has proved to be a very necessary avenue for connecting citizens and businesses with the services they need, acting as facilitators of e-commerce when movements were restricted due to the pandemic.

She emphasized that, postal and courier services played a major role during that period as they ensured goods bought online were delivered in a safe way as much as possible which meant citizens could sit in the comfort of their homes and receive their parcels without having to physically interact with a lot of people hence, reducing the spread of the virus.

Hon. Owusu-Ekuful, said, “the vision of the board is to transform Ghana Post into a profitable, self-sustaining company to provide satisfaction to employees and customers. As members of the Ghana Post governing board, your responsibility is to assist the management of the company to perform the above functions creditably.”

She further urged the board to seize the opportunity to take advantage to access all government services and E-services centres across the country.

The Minister reemphasized that, the board must work with other private sector partners to modernize operations and deliver on the huge potential of e-commerce and digital financial services delivery to enhance socio-economic development.

On behalf of the Board, the Chairman, Mr. Afedzi Hayford, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for their appointment.

He however pledged the members readiness to take the Postal Courier and Regulatory Commission to another level.