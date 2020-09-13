Mr. James Kwofie, Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited has won an award for his Outstanding Contributions to the Development of Postal Services in Ghana.

The Ghana Development Awards ceremony was held on Saturday 12th September in Accra at the Accra Marriot Hotel to recognise outstanding contributions of individuals and institutions towards the development of Ghana’s economy.

Mr. James Kwofie is being recognised for the massive transformation he has brought into the operations of Ghana Post including; technology enhancement in the delivery of mails and parcels underpinned by the digital address system.

Ghana Post has improved fleet capacity, established a modern customer care centre to track and trace deliveries, e-commerce website, e-service, digital payment platform and enhanced financial services.

Since asuming office in 2017, Mr. James Kwofie relentlessly led a team of resulted oriented management to propel Ghana Post to an enviable feat. Ghana Post today uses performance management to continuously improve productivity of the company.

Commenting on the award, Mr James Kwofie, MD of Ghana Post had this to say; “I could not have come this far without the support of H. E. The President of the Republic of Ghana, my sector Minister Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Board of Directors of Ghana Post, Management of Ghana Post, and our stakeholders and partners. ” He dedicated the award to Ghana Post staff across the regions who bought into the new vision.

He continued that business partnership with other stakeholders culminated to his recognition as having contributed to the development of the postal service in the country.

According to the MD, the future of Ghana Post is anchored in its ability to churn out new innovations to meet customer expectations.

He, therefore, called on the government to continue supporting Ghana Post and give a quota of government delivery business to the company as a support to help the company to efficiently meet its obligations as the nation’s designated postal operator.

He expects the company to weather the challenges created by COVID-19 over the next 12 months with government support.

He thanked the organisers of the awards for the award and encouraged them to keep up the good work.