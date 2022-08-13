Ghana Post to collaborate with Office of The Registrar of Companies-AG

Attorney-General (AG) and Minister of Justice Hon. Godfred Yeboah Dame, has disclosed that “the Ghana Post is in discussions with the Office of the Registrar of Companies to provide their services in post offices for the two institutions to link their systems so as to be able to easily confirm postal and digital addresses used in the registration of companies. This will undoubtedly prevent the phenomenon of people registering companies with false data.”

According to him, the two government institutions will also be rolling out a priority service where signed Certificates can be delivered to Companies directly by EMS, the courier wing of Ghana Post.

The AG was speaking at the official launch of the Scuttle Box, an upgrade of Ghana Posts’ door-to-door receptacle initiative which was launched to help facilitate a more convenient way of postal and courier services delivery to the doorsteps of customers.

The launch was on the theme: PROVIDING A SECURE AND ENHANCED MAIL AND PARCEL DELIVERY SYSTEM: THE ROLE OF DIGITAL INNOVATION.

“With this new Scuttle Box where a Postal address can be generated for every home or business using their digital address, there will be improved communications between the ORC and business owners. Moreover, documents duly delivered to official postal addresses by the Post office are considered duly served or delivered so people can no longer hide behind non service as excuse for none compliance,” the minister emphasized.

He noted “I appreciate Ghana Post’s efforts to connect businesses be the Sole Proprietorship, Company Limited or Limited by Gurantee with verified digital addresses to the new Ghana Post Scuttle Postal and Parcel Box System. Serving Notices, Filling Company annual returns, Receiving parcels, bills and other deliverables is going to become easy and comfortable with the Launch of this new product.”

Touching on the Companies Act, Hon. Godfred Dame, had this to say:

“The Ghana Post GPS and the traditional post office box are mandatory requirements for the registration of Companies under section 13 (subsection 2) of the Companies Act 2019.

Application for the registration of Companies is required to obtain details of the Office Box, Private Address, Company operations and its Director.

Its requirement is to furnish his or her particulars through the postal address in accordance with Section 13 subsection 1 paragraphs F and G of ACT 992 respectively.”

Ghana’s premier postal service agency, the Ghana Post Company Limited, has by this move advanced Ghana’s digitalization agenda by introducing a more convenient channel right at the doorsteps of customers.

The Scuttle Box System, which is the first of its kind is expected to serve as the best alternative to the aged-old private mail boxes at the Post Office.

With the Scuttle Box, Customers who sign up usually receive a text prompt when they have any mail delivered in the box.

In his official address, Bice Osei Kuffour, the Managing Director of the Ghana Post revealed that the Scuttle Box system is like the post office in the customer’s home or office place.

He also indicated that the new service delivery system would provide connectivity to a wider range of customers across the length and breadth of the country.

“It is a 100% Ghanaian innovation to solve problems in the postal system. The scuttle box is an ease of communication device that we are rolling out. It is linked to our national postal system on the backs of our national digital addressing system which is the GPS. Anybody can request and become a subscriber of a scuttle box,” he said.

Mr. Osei Kuffour added, ”the scuttle box innovation is a clear demonstration of Ghana Posts’ determination to serve Ghanaians the very best and convenient postal and courier services. What is even more refreshing and instructive is that the scuttle box is another Ghanaian innovation engineered and driven by a strategic partnership between two indigenous Ghanaian companies.

The Deputy Minister, Mrs. Ama Pomaa Boateng, speaking at the launch on behalf of the Sector Minister, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on 11th August 2022 in Accra, stated that, Ghana Post plays a key role in E-Commerce service delivery and as such, the Scuttle Parcel Box initiative forms part of ministry’s digital transformation agenda that seeks to leverage on technologies to improve business to all communities.

“This innovation is also anti-theft, convenient and reliable which had been developed to enhance customer satisfaction and as well create jobs,” the minister disclosed.