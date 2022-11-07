Ghana Post to partner Universal Postal Union to enhance service delivery

Mr Bice Osei Kuffour, the Managing Director of Ghana Post, has requested for more cooperation between the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and the Ghana Post for the company to enhance service and fulfil its universal service obligation.

He made the request when he, together with Mr Sulley Lugey, the Director of Posts at the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, paid a courtesy call on the Director General of the UPU, Mr Masahiko Metoki at the ongoing Council of Administration Session of the UPU in Berne, Switzerland.

Also at that meeting were Mr Mutua, Director of Development and Cooperation and Mr. Akio Miyaji, Senior Special Adviser to the Director General of the UPU.

Mr Kuffour congratulated the Director General for his election to the prominent position of the UPU, which is the Specialised Agency of the United Nations in postal matters.

He emphasized that the Ghana Post needed more cooperation with the UPU to enable the company to roll out more digital services and establish a robust domestic and cross border e-Commerce service.

Mr Metoki, the Director General, UPU, thanked the Government of Ghana for supporting his candidacy and for that matter, Japan, during the Abidjan Congress where he got elected.

He assured Ghana of UPU’s support, noting that the Ghana Post would soon benefit from an e-commerce project for Africa expected to be launched in Abuja, Nigeria in November this year.

The project seeks to strengthen the postal regulations in e-commerce space, sensitise governments on the need to empower the designated Postal Operators to enable them to offer several services in the e-commerce value chain and enhance the digital inclusion initiatives of the Post in Africa.

Mr Metoki, while commending Mr Kuffour on his appointment as the MD of the Ghana Post, assured him that his request for the company to benchmark best practices with some sister postal administrations would receive the needed attention.

Mr Osei Kuffour also had engagements with the delegation from the United States of America where discussions focused on the security of mail exchanges between the two countries which has suffered some challenges of late.

He also engaged the Secretary General of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU), Chief Shifondu Moyo as well as several private mail operators who were participating in the Conference.

Ghana is an elected member of the of the Council of Administration of the UPU which is responsible for ensuring the smooth operations of the Union in between Congresses.