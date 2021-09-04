Ghana pre-tertiary teachers to be given laptops

The Ghanaian government on Friday commenced here a program to distribute laptop computers to all pre-tertiary teachers countrywide to help improve their teaching.

The program, titled “one teacher, one laptop,” and covering teachers from kindergartens to senior high schools, is a novelty in the country’s educational service delivery system.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia commended teachers across the country for their dedication and sacrifice to the development of human resources.

“Many of us here today are products of your sacrifice and can testify to your indispensable role in educating our children,” Bawumia said.

He expressed optimism that the granting of laptops will benefit not only teachers but also students.

After the ceremony, the vice president said on social media that the move is aimed at fulfilling the government’s pledge to equip Ghanaian teachers with the requisite skills to nurture the next generation. Enditem