Ghana Premier League 2024/25 Season Kicks Off with Dramatic Results

The 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season exploded into action with a series of captivating matches across the country, highlighting thrilling performances and unexpected twists. Some teams soared to new heights, while others faltered in surprising fashion.

Hearts of Oak Stumble, Drop Points Against Nsoatreman FC

Hearts of Oak saw their unbeaten run come to an end after sharing the spoils with Nsoatreman FC in a 1-1 draw at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday. This result marked the first time the Phobians have dropped points in their last four league matches. Despite the draw, Hearts of Oak extended their unbeaten streak against Nsoatreman to five games, with four victories and one draw.

Bibiani Gold Stars Return to Winning Ways

On Sunday, Bibiani Gold Stars bounced back from a recent dip in form with a crucial 2-0 win over Vision FC at Bibiani Dun’s Park. The victory saw Gold Stars leapfrog Nations FC into first place on the league table, after Nations suffered a narrow home loss. Gold Stars’ resilience has kept their title hopes alive as they aim for a top finish this season.

Heart of Lions Triumphs at Home

Heart of Lions put on an impressive display with a 3-0 victory over Legon Cities at their home ground in Kpando. Goals from Kwadwo Obeng Jnr, Mustapha Yakubu, and Nana Oppong secured the win, moving them up to third place on the league table with their fifth win of the season.

Accra Lions Continue to Struggle

Accra Lions’ struggles continued as they fell to a 1-0 loss to Bechem United at Nana Gyeabour Park. An own goal by Adomko Boateng handed Bechem United all three points, extending their unbeaten home record this season to six matches.

Holy Stars Upset Samartex in Anyinase

Holy Stars drew inspiration from Young Apostles’ previous victory over Samartex, defeating the reigning champions 1-0 at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Anyinase on Sunday. This marked Samartex’s second consecutive defeat of the season, with both losses coming at the hands of league newcomers (Young Apostles and Holy Stars).

Berekum Chelsea Stuns Nations FC

In a dramatic encounter, Berekum Chelsea handed Nations FC a shock 1-0 loss at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, thanks to a penalty from Stephen Amankonah. The defeat marked a disappointing home loss for Nations, who had previously set the record for the longest unbeaten home run in GPL history with 22 games.

Dreams FC Falls to Karela United

Dreams FC’s hopes of securing a third win of the season were dashed as they lost 1-0 to Karela United at Tuba Astro Turf on Sunday. With the defeat, Karim Zito’s side now find themselves dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Asante Kotoko Ends Winless Streak with Victory Over Aduana

Asante Kotoko finally ended their five-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Aduana FC at Dormaa. Despite a challenging trip, the Porcupine Warriors showed their class, with this victory providing a timely confidence boost ahead of their much-anticipated Super Clash against rivals Hearts of Oak.

Young Apostles’ Impressive Run Halted by Medeama

Young Apostles’ dream run was halted as they were defeated 2-0 by former champions Medeama at home. Fresh off a notable victory over Samartex in the previous gameweek, Young Apostles struggled against Medeama, who are now pushing for a spot in the top four of the league.

As the 2024/25 season continues to unfold, the Ghana Premier League promises more excitement and drama as teams vie for top honours in a highly competitive campaign.

FULL TIME

Hearts Of Oak 1-1 Nsoatreman

Aduana 0-2 Kotoko

Bechem United 1-0 Accra Lions

Gold Stars 2-0 Vision

Dreams 0-1 Karela

Hearts Of Lions 3-0 Legon Cities

Holy Stars 1-0 Samartex

Nations FC 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

Young Apostles 0-2 Medeama