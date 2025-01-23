Ghana Premier League Clubs Make Key Moves as Winter Transfer Window Closes

The winter transfer window for the Ghana Premier League (GPL) has come to a close, with several top clubs making significant moves to bolster their squads ahead of the second half of the season.

The window has seen some big names like Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and Legon Cities make notable acquisitions, signaling their intent to compete at the highest level.

Among the notable signings, FC Samartex secured midfielder Awuah Dramani from Berekum Chelsea on a three-year deal, while also adding Emmanuel Kofi Essien on a free transfer. Legon Cities were active in the market, signing a host of players including forward Kwaku Manu and centre-back Robert Addo Sowah, both on free transfers. They also strengthened their attacking options with the addition of forwards Kabu Agyemang Raymond and Elijah Salasi Satekla.

Hearts of Oak, always a team to watch, brought in Seth Osei and Kwesi Asmah, both on free transfers, to add depth to their squad. Asante Kotoko also made several moves, including signing forwards Kwame Opoku and Isaac Mintah, and defender Kwasi Asante, all on free transfers. In addition, the Porcupine Warriors added right-back Adrian Daniel Adjetey and defender Michael Sefah from Port City.

Other clubs like Aduana FC, Berekum Chelsea, and Vision FC have also strengthened their squads with a mix of new signings and loan deals, including the arrival of forward Bright Adjei at Aduana and the loaning of Isaac Frimpong and Gideon Asante Yeboah to Vision FC from Hearts of Oak.

This flurry of transfers sets the stage for an exciting second half of the GPL season. Fans are eager to see how these new signings will impact their teams’ performances and whether the fresh faces can help lift their clubs to greater heights. As the competition heats up, it remains to be seen which of these moves will prove to be the most successful as the race for the title intensifies.