Ghana Premier League: Four Coaches Fired as Clubs Seek Revival Ahead of Match Day 14

As the Ghana Premier League approaches match day 14, a wave of managerial changes has hit the competition, with four coaches being dismissed for underperformance.

Yaw Acheampong, the former head coach of Aduana Stars, was the first to be sacked after a disappointing defeat to Kumasi Asante Kotoko. His departure marks a significant shake-up at the club as they continue to search for consistency this season.

Young Apostles have also parted ways with their coach, Joseph Asare Bediako, following a series of poor results that left the club struggling in the league standings.

Medeama SC, who have faced challenges this season, made the difficult decision to part ways with their expatriate coach, Nebojsa, as the club looks to find a fresh approach to their campaign.

Similarly, FC Samatex, the reigning champions under Nurudeen Amadu, have not replicated their success from last season. The club has now let go of Amadu, with assistant coach Henry Willington stepping in as interim manager until a permanent replacement is named.

As the league progresses, these clubs will hope that the changes behind the scenes lead to improved performances on the pitch.