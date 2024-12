Ghana Premier League: Match Officials for Week 13 Announced

The Ghana Football Association has unveiled the match officials for the highly anticipated Week 13 fixtures of the Ghana Premier League, which will take place from Saturday to Sunday.

Among the standout matches is the fierce rivalry between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, a fixture known for its intense atmosphere and high-quality football. The match will be officiated by Prince Okoto Ntiamoah as the center referee, with Richard Nartey and Alex Osman as assistants. Maxwell Owusu will serve as the fourth official.

The announcement comes as anticipation builds for an exciting round of fixtures in the league, with the Referees Committee ensuring that the games are officiated to the highest standards.

Below are the Match Officials: