Ghana Premier League Matchday 29: Title Race Tightens Amid Surprising Results

Asante Kotoko reignited their Ghana Premier League campaign with a crucial 1-0 victory over Aduana Stars under interim coach Karim Zito, ending a four-match winless streak.

Kwame Opoku’s first-half strike secured the win, lifting Kotoko to third place, six points behind leaders GoldStars, who suffered a setback in their title bid after falling 2-0 to mid-table Vision FC. The Porcupine Warriors, now tasked with chasing a domestic double, face mounting pressure to close the gap as the season enters its decisive phase.

Hearts of Oak, meanwhile, were handed an unexpected boost as they automatically claimed three points due to Nsoatreman FC’s withdrawal from the league. The result propels Hearts to sixth place with 45 points, sparing fans another lackluster performance and easing tensions around under-fire coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

GoldStars’ stumble against Vision FC marked their second loss in five matches, raising concerns over their consistency during the title run-in. Edward Agyemang and Edmond Asante sealed the victory for Vision, leaving GoldStars vulnerable despite maintaining a six-point lead. Their closest rivals, Nations FC, failed to capitalize on the slip-up, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea their first loss since March 19. Nations, now five points adrift with a game in hand, face an uphill battle to reignite their championship aspirations.

At the opposite end of the table, Accra Lions bolstered their survival hopes with a vital win over Bechem United, moving level on 32 points with Karela United, who lost to Dreams FC. With two relegation slots remaining following Nsoatreman’s exit, the battle to avoid the drop intensifies as Legon Cities teeter on the brink of demotion.

The weekend’s outcomes underscore the volatility of this season’s title race, where even frontrunners are not immune to sudden dips in form. Interim appointments, such as Zito’s at Kotoko, highlight clubs’ urgency to salvage their campaigns, while the relegation scrap remains fiercely contested. With six games remaining, tactical resilience and mental fortitude will likely determine the final standings.