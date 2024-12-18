Ghana Premier League Returns with Thrilling Action: Kotoko Triumphs Over Hearts, Lions Claim Top Spot

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) made its eagerly awaited return this weekend, delivering captivating football action after a brief pause for the 2024 general elections.

The intensity of the matches has continued to build as the season progresses, with the week-13 fixtures providing fans with some unforgettable moments.

The highlight of the weekend came at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, where Asante Kotoko secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak. The match was decided by an added-time goal from Albert Amoah, marking Kotoko’s third consecutive league win over Hearts. The goal followed a costly error between Hearts’ defender Kelvin Osei Asibey and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who had both been outstanding throughout the match.

Kotoko dominated early on, forcing Asare into a brilliant save within the first 30 seconds. While Hearts gradually gained possession, they struggled to break down the Kotoko defense and create clear-cut chances. Amoah, a constant threat, missed several opportunities before finding the net in the dying moments of the game. With this victory, Kotoko moved up to fifth place on the table with 21 points, while Hearts of Oak dropped to seventh with 19 points.

Meanwhile, Heart of Lions took full advantage of the opportunity to claim the top spot, defeating defending champions FC Samartex 1996 1-0. Nana Frimpong’s early goal in the fourth minute was enough to secure the win, with the Lions holding firm despite numerous attempts from Samartex.

In another thrilling encounter, Vision FC triumphed 3-2 over Medeama SC in a five-goal thriller. Vision FC took an early lead through Joshua Rhule, followed by a second goal from Frank Abora Duku just before halftime. Medeama fought back in the second half with goals from Osah Bernardinho Tetteh and Michael Sarpong to equalize. However, in the dying seconds, Emmanuel Kyei scored a dramatic winner to give Vision FC all three points.

Legon Cities’ struggles continued as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Bechem United. Francis Acquah and Augustine Okrah scored for Bechem in the 34th and 93rd minutes, respectively, lifting the visitors to third in the table. Legon Cities, with just 11 points from 13 matches, remain at the bottom.

Basake Holy Stars produced their most commanding performance of the season with a 3-0 win over Young Apostles. Goals from Prince Opoku, Issah Yakubu, and Prince Tweneboah handed Holy Stars a comfortable victory, pushing them into mid-table, while Young Apostles dropped to 13th.

In the Bono derby, Berekum Chelsea and Aduana FC played out a goalless draw, with neither side able to break the deadlock. Chelsea remains in seventh place, while Aduana FC is dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Nsoatreman FC were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Dreams FC. Joseph Esso gave Dreams the lead early on, but Nsoatreman equalized through Collins Kofi Kudjoe in the second half. The draw leaves Nsoatreman in 11th place, while Dreams FC continues to struggle in the bottom three.

Karela United and Gold Stars FC also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the Tamale Sports Stadium. Faisal Gariba’s own goal handed Gold Stars the lead, but Karela’s Abdul-Karim Nasiru converted a penalty to level the scores. Gold Stars dropped to second place, while Karela United remained just above the relegation zone.

Accra Lions secured a vital 1-0 win against Nations FC, with Lucky Nwafor’s first-half strike proving to be the match-winner. Despite the win, Lions remain in the bottom three, while Nations FC sits fourth with 22 points.

As the season progresses, the competition for top positions intensifies, with several teams vying for supremacy in what promises to be an exciting second half of the campaign.