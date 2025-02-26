Ghana Premier League Set for Return with Enhanced Safety Measures

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) is gearing up for its much-anticipated return on March 7, following a temporary suspension triggered by the tragic death of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley.

The incident, which occurred during a match between Kotoko and Nsoatreman, highlighted urgent safety concerns and prompted the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to implement sweeping reforms aimed at curbing hooliganism and improving the league’s overall standards.

Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the GFA, has assured stakeholders that significant progress has been made in addressing these issues. “We’ve done the trainings, we’ve done the engagements. There are a few things left to do, but we will complete them this week,” Addo stated. He emphasized that the reforms are a continuous process, with some measures requiring ongoing attention to ensure long-term success.

The GFA has been proactive in its approach, engaging with all 18 GPL clubs, supporters’ unions, and match officials to educate them on enhanced safety protocols. These measures are designed to create a secure and enjoyable environment for players, officials, and fans alike. The association has also focused on improving the matchday experience, aiming to restore confidence in the league and attract more spectators to stadiums.

The reforms come at a critical time for Ghanaian football, as the league seeks to rebuild its reputation and regain the trust of fans. The tragic incident involving Nana Pooley served as a wake-up call, underscoring the need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations and better crowd control mechanisms.

As the countdown to the league’s restart begins, fans are optimistic about the potential impact of these changes. Many hope that the reforms will not only address safety concerns but also elevate the quality of football and restore the GPL to its former glory.

The GFA’s efforts reflect a broader commitment to transforming Ghanaian football into a safer, more professional, and fan-friendly sport. With the new measures in place, the upcoming season promises to be a turning point for the league, marking the beginning of a new era in Ghana’s football history.

As Prosper Harrison Addo put it, “We are on that journey.” For Ghanaian football fans, the journey back to the stands—and to a brighter future for the sport—begins on March 7.