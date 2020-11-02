Obuasi-based Ashanti Gold FC has appointed veteran Serbian trainer Milovan Cirkovic as their new Head Coach ahead of the coming season following the departure of Coach Roberto Landi.

The experienced Serb is expected to lead the miners in their quest for both domestic and continental glory in the new season.

He was previously the Deputy Coach of Borak Cacak in his native country and also worked as Assistant Coach of Thailand from 2017 to 2019 under former Black Stars Coach Milovan Rajevac who was also his boss in Serbia.

Cirkovic is not a stranger to the African continent as he handled Tanzanian giants Simba FC in 2013.