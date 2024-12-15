Ghana Premier League: Thrilling Encounters and Upsets Mark Resumption of 2024/25 Season

The 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season resumed on Saturday after a brief recess for the 2024 general elections, with a series of exciting matches and unexpected outcomes across various stadiums.

Defending champions Samartex continued their struggles as they were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Hearts of Lions at the Nsenkyire Arena. Nana Oppong’s early goal was enough to secure all three points for Hearts of Lions, who moved to the top of the league table. The win extended their unbeaten streak to six matches, with five victories and one draw.

Vision FC also pulled off an impressive win, overcoming Medeama 3-2 in a thrilling match at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex. After three consecutive losses, Vision FC finally clinched their first victory over Medeama, with goals from Joshua Kwame Rhule, Frank Duku, and an injury-time strike from Emmanuel Kyei Baffour sealing the win.

At the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Bibiani Gold Stars and Karela United played out a 1-1 draw. An own goal in the 73rd minute by Karela’s Faisal Gariba put Gold Stars ahead, but Nasiru Abdul Karim’s penalty in the 88th minute earned a point for Karela, denying Gold Stars all three points.

Accra Lions secured their first win of the season, defeating Nations FC 1-0 at the WAFA Park in Sogakope. Lucky Nwafor’s 15th-minute goal was the difference in this closely contested match.

Basake Holy Stars continued their strong form with a 3-0 win over Young Apostles at the Ampain AAK II Sports Arena. Goals from Prince Opoku, Issa Yakobo, and the in-form Prince Tweneboah handed the Holy Stars their second consecutive victory.

Berekum Chelsea and Aduana Stars played to a goalless draw at the Golden City Park, while Dreams FC and Nsoatreman FC also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the Nana Koronamansah Park. Dreams FC captain Joseph Esso opened the scoring in the 19th minute, but Collins Cudjoe equalized for Nsoatreman in the 58th minute, securing a third consecutive draw for the side.

Legon Cities FC’s woes deepened with a 2-0 loss to Bechem United at the University of Ghana Stadium. The defeat kept Legon Cities at the bottom of the league standings, while Bechem United’s victory extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches across all competitions, lifting them to third place.

The final match of the day saw Asante Kotoko claim a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium. A late goal from prolific striker Albert Amoah secured all three points for Kotoko, who are now unbeaten in their last four encounters against their bitter rivals, Hearts of Oak.

FULL TIME

Accra Lions 1-0 Nations

Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Aduana

Holy Stars 3-0 Young Apostles

Karela 1-1 Gold Stars

Legon Cities 0-2 Bechem United

Nsoatreman 1-1 Dreams

Samartex 0-1 Heart of Lions

Vision 3-2 Medeama

Kotoko 1-0 Hearts of Oak