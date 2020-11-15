Ghana’s sports ministry Friday directed all sporting events across the country to be played behind closed doors due to COVID-19.

A statement issued here by the communications directorate said, “In line with the directives of CAF to organize football matches behind closed doors without spectators in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic spike globally, the ministry of youth and sports directs all sporting activities including the premier football league matches should be organized behind closed doors without spectators.”

The statement further directed all teams to ensure testing of their members as required for matches, warning that any team without COVID-19 test clearance will not be allowed into any of the sporting facilities for training or matches.

2020/2021 Ghana Premier League begins this weekend after an almost eight-month break due to the outbreak of the pandemic.