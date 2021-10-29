Ghana Premier League to go autonomous in 2022/23 – Ghana FA

Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL) and the new national division one league will be autonomously managed by an independent body.

He said this during the 27th Ordinary Congress which was accepted by the Executive Committee of the GFA at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram.

The GFA President explained that the National Division One League would be implemented in 2023 in his quest to add value to football clubs in the country.

Mr. Okraku said “The next two years would be challenging because the competition would be much higher than what we had last year. Next year especially would see us moving into a Premier League that would be autonomously managed, the two years ahead of us would see an introduction of an 18 team National Division One League.

“The whole idea is to add value to our football clubs and make football more enjoyable to the millions who enjoy the sport.”

The GFA, in June 2020 named an Autonomous Premier League Advisory Committee chaired by Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak Togbui Afede XIV.

The other Members included, GFA Executive Council member, Dr. Toni Aubynn, Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, Chairman of the Club Licensing Board and Delali Senaye, CEO of Inter Allies Football Club, John Ansah, Operations Manager of Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs Football Club.

He called on stakeholders to come on board to support the vision of the GFA to make football enviable to the world.