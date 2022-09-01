Ghana Premier League Walk slated for Saturday

The Ghana Premier League Health Walk comes off on Saturday, September 3rd 2022 from Accra Mall to the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to the organisers, the program will start early morning at 6am from the Mall and end at the Stadium.

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) is fully supporting the program and has urged all clubs including females clubs and juvenile clubs to take part to usher the new football season.

Tempo, sponsor of the ball to be used for the league are also supporting the Health Walk as well as others who want Ghana Football to grow.

Personalities like the Minister of Youth and Sports, GFA President, Director General of the National Sports Authority, SWAG President and members as well as the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Get Vim, Urban Sports Champions, Sports & Leisure, BetPawa /Guinness officials and President of Women In Sports Association (WISA) have been invited to grace the Walk.

Friends from the media are also coming to promote the event.

